Hibs kid earns loan recall - and has sights set on first team

Kanayo Megwa in action for the Championship side Airdrie

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has shown confidence in teenage defender Kanayo Megwa by recalling the youngster from his loan spell with Airdrieonians. And the gaffer insists the 19-year-old will get a chance to play for the first team.

Right back Megwa impressed coaching staff after being invited to join the first-team training camp in Dubai, prompting Montgomery to cut short his loan period in Lanarkshire. Since joining Airdrie in September, Megwa has started 13 games – and picked up two Player of the Month awards.

Megwa is ineligible to face Forfar in the Scottish Cup this weekend, having already turned out for Airdrie earlier in the competition. With Lewis Miller on Asian Cup duty with Australia and Chris Cadden still working his way back from long-term injury, however, 16-year-old Rory Whittaker was the only fully fit right back in the squad.

Montgomery said: “I have been really impressed with Kanayo from watching him at Airdrieonians and when he was with us in Dubai. He has a great attitude, has trained well, and has a lot of quality attributes as a player.

“Kanayo has had a great spell away on loan, he has made good progress, and has come back an improved player with a lot more confidence too. This is the perfect example of how loan spells can benefit some of our young players. With Lewis Miller away with the Australian National Team and Cadds returning from injury, this gives us another option at right back and I am confident we can give him opportunities in the second half of the season.”