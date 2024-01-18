Hibs kid earns loan recall - and has sights set on first team
Fullback shortage prompts impressed Monty to deliver battlefield promotion
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has shown confidence in teenage defender Kanayo Megwa by recalling the youngster from his loan spell with Airdrieonians. And the gaffer insists the 19-year-old will get a chance to play for the first team.
Right back Megwa impressed coaching staff after being invited to join the first-team training camp in Dubai, prompting Montgomery to cut short his loan period in Lanarkshire. Since joining Airdrie in September, Megwa has started 13 games – and picked up two Player of the Month awards.
Megwa is ineligible to face Forfar in the Scottish Cup this weekend, having already turned out for Airdrie earlier in the competition. With Lewis Miller on Asian Cup duty with Australia and Chris Cadden still working his way back from long-term injury, however, 16-year-old Rory Whittaker was the only fully fit right back in the squad.
Montgomery said: “I have been really impressed with Kanayo from watching him at Airdrieonians and when he was with us in Dubai. He has a great attitude, has trained well, and has a lot of quality attributes as a player.
“Kanayo has had a great spell away on loan, he has made good progress, and has come back an improved player with a lot more confidence too. This is the perfect example of how loan spells can benefit some of our young players. With Lewis Miller away with the Australian National Team and Cadds returning from injury, this gives us another option at right back and I am confident we can give him opportunities in the second half of the season.”
Kanayo had already trailed a potential return to his parent club earlier this week, revealing how much he’d enjoyed his time with Airdrie – but unashamedly setting his sights on a return to East Mains. The Nigerian will be available for next Wednesday night’s return to Scottish Premiership action, as Rangers visit Easter Road.