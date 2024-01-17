'I want to play' - Hibs starlet on potential squad return

The 19-year-old has played every minute of Championship action for the Airdrieonians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kanayo Megwa has recently joined back up with Hibs following an extremely successful loan spell at Championship side Airdrieonians. The Nigerian 19-year-old joined Hibs in 2023, making his Premiership debut in August 2023 before being sent back out on loan.

The defender has since, however, teamed back up with the Hibees as they've been enjoying a winter training camp in Dubai and Nick Montgomery now has a dilemma to contend with as he assesses his defence options ahead of a jam-packed schedule in the Premiership return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hibs boss brought Leeds United starlet Kris Moore to Dubai, providing yet another defence option and it now remains to be seen whether Montgomery will opt to bring Moore in on a permanent basis or recall Megwa back from his loan spell.

Speaking to Hibs FC, the 19-year-old Megwa said: “It’s been amazing, we are doing well in the league now and the guys have been great with me. I have been playing every week, so I have felt more comfortable and I can see myself getting better every game.

“It is good for my confidence being out on the pitch every week. I am learning new stuff every week, and I am really enjoying it.”

After just a few months on loan, the defender won the Airdrie's Player of the Month Award twice and following his successful stint was invited back to Hibs for the mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always good to be recognised and appreciated", Megwa added. "It’s been a great experience for me and it has helped me with my confidence. I didn’t expect to be doing as well as this right now. It’s not finished, depending on what happens I just want to keep the momentum going.