Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two weeks ago, Hibs’ Harry McKirdy made his hotly anticipated return to the pitch as the Easter Road outfit clawed back to secure a 2-2 draw against Motherwell.

It was the first time the 26-year-old had been in the action since undergoing major heart surgery in the summer and while, as his boss admitted, it might have been a bit too soon for his match-day return, it certainly instigated a huge wave of positivity from the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward has since been training with the Hibs squad during their winter camp in Dubai and Nick Montgomery has been full of praise for the ex-Aston Villa academy star.

Speaking to Edinburgh News from the Middle East, Monty admitted: “Harry probably came back a bit early but needs must against Motherwell. We had five under-18 academy players in the squad and three of them on the pitch at the end. That shows how light we were but also a positive to have so many academy products on the pitch.

“Harry’s is a great story. The reception he got just warming up (vs Motherwell) shows the great support we’ve got. Everyone understands he has been through a really tough time.

McKirdy is greeted by Paul McGinn following Easter Road return

“To get him on the pitch and give him that confidence, probably two weeks ahead of schedule but it was either that or go with less subs on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t really want to use him but the perfect opportunity came and for him it was a massive moment. He has been training really hard. Mentally it’s been really tough for him. He is a very fit player but when you’re out for a long time It’s not easy to get back at a high intensity.

“Moving forward Harry can give us energy off the bench, an impact, we play a lot of teams that sit players behind the ball but Harry is the type of maverick player who can do something out of nothing and create a goal. We will manage him day to day and not week to week because it’s important we look after him."

Montgomery has, however, suggested that the 26-year-old ex-Swindon Town forward can afford to rein in his training as he deals with double training sessions in temperatures reaching the high 20s.

“He's been training full tilt here. There have been a few times where I’ve had to pick him off the floor and chuck a bottle of water on his head,” the Easter Road boss joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Harry is all in and he gives everything. He chases everything and it’s obviously been warm weather and we’ve been training twice a day really hard so it’s been a massive effort for him. We have managed him a little bit in a few of the sessions but he’s given us everything and he’s developing well. The medical staff have been really good with him.

"I think a lot of it is that emotional side and a bit of anxiety over the problem he had so we’re all pushing him and looking after him. If we do that then I’m confident Harry can really make an impact this season and start to show people what he’s about.”

It has not all been the beaming smiles we saw two weeks ago, however, with McKirdy’s manager detailing the hard times have been has low as the highs have been high.

“He’s a really popular member of the group”, Monty added. “He’s needed that support because at times people see him come off the bench against Motherwell but they don’t see the ups and downs he’s had. He’s had a lot of them. I’ve had him in my office a lot of times, just putting my arm around him telling him to keep going and believe he can come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve no doubt on the positive side it'll make him a better person and appreciate football more. He’s desperate to show people what he’s got and probably prove people wrong as well.