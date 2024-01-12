The former Brescia and Sion midfielder, who had a loan spell with Leeds United in 2015, is training with the Hibs first team in Dubai.

Hibs are casting an eye over attacking midfielder Adryan during their winter training camp in Dubai.

The 29-year old is a free agent after a short spell with Italian Serie B side Brescia which ended in the summer. He joins Leeds United defender Kris Moore, who the Hibees are also looking at with the view to a possible loan move, in training with the first team squad as Nick Montgomery runs the rule over possible January additions.

Adryan, who himself is a former Leeds United player having had a loan spell at Elland Road in their 2014-15 EFL Championship season, came through the ranks at seven time Brasileiro Serie A champions Flamengo and featured for his boyhood team between 2011 and 2017. During this time he earned comparisons to former AC Milan and Real Madrid superstar Kaka, due to his skill and technical ability in the number 10 role, as well as the nickname 'herdeiro de Zico' which means 'heir of Zico'.

He had loans spells in Italy and France with Cagliari and Nantes respectively and signed for Swiss club Sion in 2017 where he spent six seasons. During that time he had loans in Turkey with Kayserispor and back in Brazil with second tier club Avai before his short spell at Brescia.

The Rio de Janerio native also represented Brazil internationally at youth level all the way up to under 20s. He is also considered to be a free kick specialist and is capable of playing in central midfield as well as in the number 10 role.