Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs' former boss Lee Johnson has taken to LinkedIn to find work, offering up training sessions to aspire coaches and managers through Zoom sessions. The ex-Hibee has offered sessions on recruitment, media management and club structure in his recent post after admitting he is 'out of work currently'.

Johnson was sacked from Hibs at the end of August, and then removed from his role as Fleetwood Town's manager after just four months and it now appears that the Englishman is hoping to help upcoming coaches with his experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to the recruitment social media site, the 42-year-old wrote: "This is a message for Coaches that aspire to be a Manager/Head coach or potential Technical Directors.

Lee Johnson the day before his dismissal at Easter Road

"As I'm out of work currently, I thought I would offer up my experiences by the way of 4 interactive zoom sessions for 5 individuals that are keen on learning from my experiences over 500+ games in management.

"Topics covered will include: Interview process; playing philosophy and periodisation; recruiting players and staff; development of younger players; examples of effective working relationships with players and club hierarchy; media management; club structure."

Johnson then finishes off the post by saying to inbox if interested. Aside from his time at Easter Road and Highbury Stadium, Johnson also spent two years at Oldham Athletic; a season at Barnsley; four years at Bristol City and two years at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-midfielder, who spent a brief period of his playing career at Hearts, joined the Easter Road outfit in May 2022 but following a "roller-coaster" stint was sacked after a third consecutive league defeat that left the club bottom of the Premiership. He was replaced with Nick Montgomery just under a month later.