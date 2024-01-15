Watch more of our videos on Shots!

19-year-old Kanayo Megwa has been reconnected with his parent club for their winter training camp out in Dubai following a successful loan spell at Airdrieonians.

The Hibs defender joined Kelty Hearts for the end of the 2022/23 season and was then sent back to the lower leagues for the start of the 2023/24 season and has been crucial in the Diamonds run of form that has put them in fourth place.

However, another figure who joined Hibs’ winter camp is Leeds United U18 centre-back Kris Moore and Nick Montgomery has detailed how ‘impressed’ the Hibs coaching staff have been with the youngster.

With Lewis Miller out on international duty, the Hibees gaffer has a dilemma - does he bring Moore in on a loan deal or recall Megwa from his duties in the Scottish Championship?

Megwa in action for Airdie in October 2023

Speaking to Edinburgh News from Dubai, the Hibees boss confirmed: “It’s under discussion. How do you create more of a budget? One way is moving players out on loan. In Kanayo’s case he is a young player and it’s not about the value of his contract but what he can give us moving forward.

“The whole point of a loan spell is developing players. Hopefully they progress and they get the experience. Then they find confidence they can compete against men and handle the physicality.

“(Megwa) seems to have come out of his shell a little since he came back to the club. He is quiet but has real good attributes.

“He has a lot to learn tactically and technically but the best way to do that is if he trains with the first team.

“If I feel he can help the squad then I will discuss it with Brian and the football staff when I get back. Going on this week he has definitely improved and that’s credit to the loan he had. It’s been a good exercise.

“There’s a couple more weeks left of the window so we will keep an eye on that one and make the decision I feel is the right one.”

When asked whether he would be likely to send any of his higher profile players out on loan, Montgomery admitted that certain inquiries had been made, but confessed his squad had not done themselves any credit following their performance against Motherwell.

“I think if anyone looked at the squad against Motherwell they wouldn’t be calling about the senior players”, Monty acknowledged.