Just over two weeks of the January transfer window remain for Hearts and Hibs to bolster their ranks ahead of the Premiership run-in. Dexter Lembikisa remains the only arrival for either Edinburgh outfit but there is still time for Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery to thrash out deals.

A two-week winter break allows both clubs to focus on incomings - and possible outgoings - before top-flight action resumes on January 23. Here is your latest transfer round-up for Hearts, Hibs and other sides across the division.

Celtic to offload reserve goalie?

Celtic are reportedly open to offloading third-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to reports. Joe Hart has been the undisputed number one since arriving at Parkhead almost three years ago.

Siegrist has endured a frustrating time at Celtic, making just two League Cup appearances in 18 months. Scott Bairn remains Brendan Rodgers' backup stopper - meaning Siegrist must need pastures new if he wants minutes. The 31-year-old is understood to be desperate for first-team football, with a move to Austrian outfit Sturm Graz breaking down last week.

Rangers target Forest star

Nottingham Forest outcast Scott McKenna could be on his way to Rangers in a cut-price deal. The defender is out of contract in the summer and his future looks destined to be away from the City Ground, with no Premier League appearances since September.