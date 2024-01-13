Hearts and Hibs Premiership rivals could 'snap up' ex Aberdeen star as Celtic stopper set to leave
A round-up of your latest transfer rumours across the Scottish Premiership as Rangers plan to sign a Nottingham Forest outcast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just over two weeks of the January transfer window remain for Hearts and Hibs to bolster their ranks ahead of the Premiership run-in. Dexter Lembikisa remains the only arrival for either Edinburgh outfit but there is still time for Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery to thrash out deals.
A two-week winter break allows both clubs to focus on incomings - and possible outgoings - before top-flight action resumes on January 23. Here is your latest transfer round-up for Hearts, Hibs and other sides across the division.
Celtic to offload reserve goalie?
Celtic are reportedly open to offloading third-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to reports. Joe Hart has been the undisputed number one since arriving at Parkhead almost three years ago.
Siegrist has endured a frustrating time at Celtic, making just two League Cup appearances in 18 months. Scott Bairn remains Brendan Rodgers' backup stopper - meaning Siegrist must need pastures new if he wants minutes. The 31-year-old is understood to be desperate for first-team football, with a move to Austrian outfit Sturm Graz breaking down last week.
Rangers target Forest star
Nottingham Forest outcast Scott McKenna could be on his way to Rangers in a cut-price deal. The defender is out of contract in the summer and his future looks destined to be away from the City Ground, with no Premier League appearances since September.
Glasgow rivals Celtic were recently linked with the Scotland international but, according to the Daily Record, the Gers are now in pole position. Mckenna spent 12 years at Aberdeen, emerging through their youth ranks before securing a move to England in 2020. Forest would likely only demand a nominal fee for the 27-year-old, who has 33 caps for his national team.