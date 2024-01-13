Hibs in Dubai: Montgomery issues update on returning injured quartet and tralists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Montgomery has issued an update from their winter training camp in Dubai with the Hibs players getting ready for the second half of the domestic season.

The Hibees gaffer and his coaching team have been working them hard with double sessions each day and a bounce game against Swiss side Servette on Friday. The camp has also been important in the return from injury for key players as well as a chance to look at some trialists.

Adam Le Fondre, Harry McKirdy, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Chris Cadden are working their way back while the Hibs staff are casting an eye over Leeds United defender Kris Moore and Brazilian playmaker Adryan. He confirmed that both players had the chance to earn a deal at Easter Road this month.

Speaking to Hibs TV, he said: "It's been a good opportunity for us to get out and get back to training for a little bit. It's been important for some of the boys coming back from injury and it's really important that we get them back into team training. It's been nice to have Le Fondre back in, Harry McKirdy, Chris Cadden and Jake Doyle-Haye in and out of the session.

"The weather has been nice, since we arrived we have had double sessions every day, what we wanted to do is really push the lads and put some work into them because when we get back we've got a few days before the cup game then we've got a really heavy schedule. Probably the most important thing is getting some of the boys coming back from injury integrated back into the squad, that doesn't mean they're going to be fit and available for selection but to get them back into some sort of team training is really important for their rehab coming back from some long term injuries.

"We were due to play two games over here but we didn't have enough players to do that so what we did was have two teams tonight, mix the teams up with some of the young boys and some trial players who have been documented. Kris Moore, a young defender form Leeds, we've had a look at him, we didn't have enough bodies really to come to the camp so it was a good opportunity to bring him and have a look at him at right back with Lewis Miller being away. "We've had Adryana, a Brazilian player who has been out of the game for the last couple months with a family situation, who was training in Dubai and, through a contact, we thought would be a good opportunity for him to come and train with us and to have a look at him as well. The camp has been really positive for many reasons, a lot of positives to take out of the camp."

Speaking specifically on the injured players, starting with Chris Cadden, Montgomery added: "What you have to understand is when you've been out with a long term injury there is a lot of mental anguish there and anxiousness. For Cads he has always continued to work really hard to come back in and be around the boys so to see him back out there now with the boys having a laugh in the team training sessions has been really good for his confidence.

"It's the same for Harry McKirdy, coming back from such a serious injury, back training with the team and feeling confident, sometimes being injured is a really lonely place and you feel like you'll never be back fit and with the boys so it's a real big thing when you've had a long term injury.

"Adam Le Fondre has been back out with the boys, sort of in and out non-contact stuff. It's a pretty serious injury that has kept him out for the last couple of months and it's been fantastic to see the boys back in with the team because it's really important we try to get as many back as we can going into this second part of the season."

Finally, the Hibs gaffer spoke about the work he and director of football Brian McDermott have been doing to try and find suitable recruits during the January transfer window. He said: "I've been working really hard with Brian and the recruitment staff, we've been looking at possibilities to bring one or two in to really help us. Obviously our budget has to allow us to bring in the right type of player and that's something we're working on daily.

