News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Ex-Arsenal and Hibs keeper to make EFL return

The former Hibs goalkeeper has been without a club since September.

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey is set to make his return to the pitch following a four-month hiatus. The keeper, who stands at 6ft 7in tall, was last in action for Luton Town where he spent half a season on loan to Portsmouth and he is now set to make his Fratton Park return after his Premier League contract terminated.

The 29-year-old will sign with the Fratton Park side on a free transfer, according to The News, having made a big impression during his previous stay on England's south coast and went on to make 21 appearances, quelling the fears of any doubters he had with a string of excellent performances that helped Pompey climb the League 1 table under John Mousinho.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macey's contract with Luton had entitled him to a pay rise when promotion was secured but as a result, his wage expectations became out of reach for the Hatters.Portsmouth had then attempted to bring him back on a permanent basis in the summer but a deal proved too difficult to finalise.

Arsenal academy graduate Macey enjoyed one season at Hibs make in 2021-22. He made 35 Premiership appearances at Easter Road and enjoyed several Scottish Cup fixtures during the rest of the season. He saved a penalty in the 2021 Scottish Cup final but Hibs ultimately lost 1-0 to St Johnstone.

He has previously enjoyed other loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle while still attached to the Gunners, before he headed back to the Hatters on a permanent deal in 2022.

Macey is unlikely to be Mousinho's number one gloves man, with Will Norris the current favourite, but a deal for the ex-Hibee will no doubt provide greater competition with the current back-up keeper Ryan Schofield yet to impress at Fratton Park.

Related topics:Matt MaceyLuton TownEFLFratton Park