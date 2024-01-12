Ex-Arsenal and Hibs keeper to make EFL return
The former Hibs goalkeeper has been without a club since September.
Former Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey is set to make his return to the pitch following a four-month hiatus. The keeper, who stands at 6ft 7in tall, was last in action for Luton Town where he spent half a season on loan to Portsmouth and he is now set to make his Fratton Park return after his Premier League contract terminated.
The 29-year-old will sign with the Fratton Park side on a free transfer, according to The News, having made a big impression during his previous stay on England's south coast and went on to make 21 appearances, quelling the fears of any doubters he had with a string of excellent performances that helped Pompey climb the League 1 table under John Mousinho.
Macey's contract with Luton had entitled him to a pay rise when promotion was secured but as a result, his wage expectations became out of reach for the Hatters.Portsmouth had then attempted to bring him back on a permanent basis in the summer but a deal proved too difficult to finalise.
Arsenal academy graduate Macey enjoyed one season at Hibs make in 2021-22. He made 35 Premiership appearances at Easter Road and enjoyed several Scottish Cup fixtures during the rest of the season. He saved a penalty in the 2021 Scottish Cup final but Hibs ultimately lost 1-0 to St Johnstone.
He has previously enjoyed other loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle while still attached to the Gunners, before he headed back to the Hatters on a permanent deal in 2022.
Macey is unlikely to be Mousinho's number one gloves man, with Will Norris the current favourite, but a deal for the ex-Hibee will no doubt provide greater competition with the current back-up keeper Ryan Schofield yet to impress at Fratton Park.