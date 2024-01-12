Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hibs star Josh Doig is set to join Marseille from Serie A's Hellas Verona with the contract likely to be signed within the next few hours.

Not only will Scotland fans be delighted to see the Under 21 international star rising so quickly through the European football ranks, but the contract will be excellent news for any Hibees as the Easter Road outfit is set to receive over 25% of any profit Hellas Verona makes from Doig's sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports announced at 4pm today that Marseille "have made a maximum offer of £4.3million to the Italian club. Marseille expecting to close deal by this evening and there is a contract until 2028 for player to sign."

Josh Doig in action for Hibs in 2022

The French side currently sit sixth in Ligue 1 with seven wins from their 17 matches so far and will next face Rennes in the French Cup round of 32. Their next league fixture takes place on 27 January against Monaco.

Doig was also of interest to Rangers and EFL Championship outfit Leeds United with the two expected to battle hard for his signature but it appears both interested British teams have missed out on the rising talent.

After starting his youth career with Hearts, the 21-year-old moved to the Leith-based club in 2019 and signed his first senior contract with the side ahead of the 2020/21 season. The left-back spent half of the 2019/20 season on loan to Queen's Park, making his first competitive appearance for the Hibees in a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in August 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid speculation he was set to sign for either a Premier League side or Celtic in January 2021, it was not until July 2022 that Hibs accepted a £3million offer for their defender and Doig moved to Verona where he scored his first goal in Serie A in his first start for the club.