Ex-Hearts star tipped for top six as Celtic close in on key target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window has seen plenty of action already with Hearts most recently moving to sign Premier League's Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolves. Hibs have also had heavy involvement with Leeds United's Kris Moore and while the youngster is currently away with the Hibees in Dubai, he is yet to put pen to paper.

There is still plenty of time for both Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery to secure their signings before the window closes and, with still two weeks to go before we see a return to pitch action, here is all the latest transfer news from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals...

Ex-Hearts star tipped for top six

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Hearts midfielder tips Brentford's Scotland full-back and former Jambo Aaron Hickey for one of England's big six (Herald). The 21-year-old is currently out of action through a hamstring injury but has become an integral part of both the Brentford and Scotland defence.

Scotland and Spain's Aaron Hickey in action

Ex-Jambo star Neil MacFarlane said of the rising star: “He’s a terrific young player. A terrific full-back. First and foremost, he is a really good person who has the qualities to perform where we are at the moment, but I think he can also kick on. Hopefully he can come back from this injury and help us and then get himself back into the Scotland for the Euros in the summer.

“He's met every challenge, Hearts as a teen, Serie A, now in the Premier League. He meets those challenges because he is very grounded but also a terrific footballer. Getting into the Hearts team at just 16-years-old builds character. Then going out to Italy as a teenager shows real strength. We can see that at Brentford and are reaping the benefits.”

Celtic close in on top target

Celtic have secured a work permit for Rapid Vienna winger and prospective signing Nicolas Kuhn (The Sun). It had previously been reported that the £2.5million-rated German was top of Brendan Rodgers' wish-list. While the clubs are still negotiating the final details of the move, the Hoops have secured a work-permit, clearing a crucial red-tape hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German U20 cap joined the Austrian side Rapid in 2022 and has since impressed with three goals and seven assists in 22 appearances. Data and scouting site Wyscout recently named him as one of the top 12 'chance creators' in world football.

Rapid paid £500,000 for him 18 months ago but have demanded at least four times that sum from any prospective buyers.

Rangers receive transfer blow

Reported Rangers target Michy Batshuayi says he will stay at Fenerbahce "until the end of the season - unless Real Madrid calls (The Sun).

The Ibrox side were not the only ones interested in the 30-year-old Belgian with Premier League side Everton also believed to be monitoring the situation. However, the striker has since dampened all chances by admitting he won't be leaving Fenerbahce in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad