Hibs’ winter training session in the heat of Dubai is coming to an end with the boys expected to return tomorrow ahead of the Forfar Scottish Cup fixture this weekend.

Nick Montgomery has issued extremely positive statements as the Hibees prepare for a run of matches that include facing Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Celtic all within the next month and fans had been hoping to see some fresh faces on the pitch as their squad aim for a top five finish, at least, this season.

There had been two new figures featured in the winter camp with many Easter Road attendees pondering whether they would make the return back to Scotland but it would appear pen is yet to be put to any paper.

The Hibs boss also confirmed that while one remains a strong interest to help boost the second half of the campaign, another has been sent well-wishes for his onward journey.

Speaking to Edinburgh News on whether it’s likely we are set to see the Leeds United starlet Kris Moore in green and white anytime soon, Montgomery said: “With Lewis Miller being away on international duty it left us only with Rory Whittaker as a right back and obviously we brought back Kanayo from his successful loan spell so really it was a case of looking at him and Kris.

“If I feel (Kris) can help the squad moving forward, then it’s something we’ll discuss. But, as I mentioned, Kanayo Megwa came back from his loan and I’ve been really impressed with him at right-back.

“Kris is more of a centre-back who’s been playing right-back. Nothing will happen other than a discussion.

“The window will be open for a couple more weeks, it could be an opportunity or we could decide to stay with what we’ve got in the building, and keep Kanayo Megwa from going back out on-loan, because he’s our player."

Kris Moore in action for Leeds U18

Montgomery also brought the 29-year-old Brazilian Adryan into the fold. The attacking midfielder has previously enjoyed spells at Flamengo, Leeds United and Nantes but has been the recipient of unfortunate headlines, one of which includes him missing a match to attend a poker tournament, in which he won €17,000.

When asked about the potential recruitment of the former Brazilian U20 star, Monty said: “It was an opportunity to have a look at him. He is a very talented player, he’s had a good career but it’s been well documented – some of it wrongly so in some of the things I have been sent!

“He’s a player who’s had a big stall in his career and needs to get back playing. There won’t be anything moving forward with that. Hopefully he can take this experience and go on and find a club that’s maybe in a pre-season because I think if he could get himself match fit he’s a very talented player.

“But to be honest for him to come and train has been good and gave us an extra number as well because we are really light on bodies with so many players out on loan, and young players too, we were struggling to get 11 v 11. We wish him well moving forward.”

Another transfer potential had been the 18-year-old Australian striker Musa Toure. It was reported several months ago that the Easter Road outfit had been looking into the Adelaide United forward but Montgomery has confirmed that at the moment this interest remains on the back foot.

“It was documented a few months ago that we’d made an inquiry. He’s a very good young player that I know from Australia.

“We have made an inquiry but there’s nothing concrete. I know there’s been discussions between the clubs, and he’s got interest from elsewhere.

“Until there’s anything concrete, it’s just interest. He’s definitely the sort of young player profile – potential, athletic – that could come to Europe. Hopefully that can be a club like Hibs. But there’s nothing concrete.

“We’re definitely looking at players for next season, free contracts, for example. He’s a player we’re interested in, and he definitely fits the profile of where I see the club moving forward – young players with big potential coming in to develop in a really competitive league."

With the transfer window open for another couple of weeks, it remains to be seen how possible any additions to the Hibs squad is possible but Montgomery has issued a strong commitment of confidence that he and the board are working as hard as they can to provide strength and depth.

“I am confident we are working hard to find the right players”, Monty added.

“It is really difficult to put a number on it. What we do know is that we are light in a couple of areas. We have got opportunities to bring hopefully one or two in, maybe three or four. We don’t know.

“What you can’t have is players coming in who have maybe been out injured for a long time or young players who have not been playing first-team football anywhere, because we are straight into competition for the second part of the season, so I really need players who can come in and make an impact."