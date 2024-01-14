A round-up of your latest transfer rumours across the Scottish Premiership as one of the league's former young stars looks for a new home.

The January transfer window has been open for the past fortnight and there has been plenty of activity across the Scottish Premiership. Hearts moved early to take Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolves while Hibs have taken Leeds United defender Kris Moore on trial in Dubai.

With no top-flight action until January 23 due to the two-week winter break, both teams - and their 10 rivals will be hard at work bringing in reinforcements. Here is your latest transfer round-up for Hearts, Hibs and other sides across the division.

Ramsay eyeing second loan

Liverpool look set to recall Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Preston North End following a disappointing six months. Ramsay only made two appearances for Ryan Lowe's side, with a knee injury and Covid-19 limiting his availability.

Lowe admitted after Preston's 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday that Ramsay would head back to Anfield but the 20-year-old will not feature for Jurgen Klopp's side and instead be sent back out for the second-half of the campaign.

Football Scotland reports Ramsay will be sent back out on loan, with the focus being on finding a place for regular first-team football. Hearts have already brought a new right back in this window with the arrival of Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolves while Hibs are also though to be in the market for a player to cover that position and currently have Leeds United youngster Kris Moore training with them in Dubai.

Celtic eyeing Liverpool man

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly a 'big fan' or Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and would be keen to get him at Celtic Park. Journalist Alan Nixon reports that there is increasing frustration regarding the form of current No.1 Joe Hart and that Rodgers could use this month to bring a new shot-stopper in.

Much of Kelleher's game-time at Liverpool this season has come in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, but the 25-year-old did get two Premier League starts amid an injury to Alisson.