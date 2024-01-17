Hibs boss provides Bill Foley investment update ahead of Forfar Scottish Cup match
An early Christmas present was handed to Easter Road as news of more investment was announced. Bournemouth owner Bill Foley had pledged to invest sums into the Leith-based outfit with the Scottish Football Association yet to approve him taking a minority ownership stake.
This approval is still pending with little known by fans or, more importantly the Hibs boss, on when things might take a turn for the better.
Speaking to the press from Dubai, Nick Montgomery was asked what update he could provide on the potential investment from the American billionaire to which he replied: "The same as you guys in that the club has been talking to the powers that be at the SFA and the SPFL.
"That’s way above my pay grade. All I can comment on is hopefully it happens because it would be a good opportunity for the club to be in a partnership and be able to tap into young players from the group.
"That would help us moving forward with the teams to compete with the big teams in the league with the big budgets. That’s something that’s probably not going to happen overnight. But, again, I can only concentrate on today and tomorrow and I’ve not heard anything more than you guys have heard."
Hibs have been enjoying a hugely successful training camp in Dubai with Monty previously stating the squad had taken part in double training sessions each day in order to improve their fitness ahead of what is set to be an exceptionally busy period of the Scottish Premiership.
However, before the Hibees take on Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Celtic all within the space of a month, the Leith-based team will head up to Angus to take on Forfar FC in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Monty confessed: "I can’t wait for that one. They’re games you have to be prepared for and we’ve started to work on that while we’ve been out here."