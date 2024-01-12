Former Hibs star calls for club-backing in January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs currently sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership with six wins from their 20 fixtures so far this season and have jetted off to Dubai for their winter training camp, hoping to make the most of the sun. Ex-Hibee Tam McManus, however, feels his former club are short in several areas and has stressed that Nick Montgomery should be given ample opportunity to shape a the team with new arrivals.

This January transfer window, Hibs have yet to sign a player but are closing in on Leeds United star Kris Moore who is out in Dubai with the rest of the squad.

It is possible the club are awaiting the results of Josh Doig's situation as any move for the 21-year-old left-back would gift Easter Road 27.5% of his transfer fee. At present it is reported that Leeds and Rangers are battling to sign the young Scot who has enjoyed an impressive stint at Serie A's Hellas Verona.

The Leith-based outfit have had three permanent managers since 2021, with David Gray twice acting as caretaker manager in between, but the former striker has urged Easter Road that the current boss needs the back of the club this transfer window in order to put his stamp on the squad.

Writing in his Daily Record column, the ex-Hibee said: "Some of the young boys might make a push out in Dubai but there’s no doubt Montgomery needs backing in the window.

“I’m sure he would have loved a few new faces on the plane but that is not how it works in January.It looks like the Bill Foley investment might have to wait until the summer but you would think plans were being put in place now. Hibs are a few players short and the manager will need to be allowed to put his own stamp on it."

