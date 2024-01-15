Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the January transfer window up and running, Nick Montgomery has been hopeful of making his stamp on the Hibs squad, bringing in fresh and energetic talent to help the second half of the season.

After the winter break, Hibs will face Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and celtic within the space of a month and have so far struggled with squad depth this 2023/24 season. The Hibs boss has confirmed the potential of loan deals but was quick to admit that a lack of cash at Easter Road has limited any plans the former Central Coast Mariners boss may have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is one transfer move that could provide a light at the end of an empty tunnel. Former Hibs man Josh Doig is currently primed for a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille from Hellas Verona with the French club reportedly set to pay over £4 million for the defender. Once this deal is signed, Hibs will receive over £1million as part of their sell-on clause.

Rory Whittaker became the youngest Hibs player to make his first team debut in 2023/24 season

While this figure is far from life-changing for the Hibees, it could certainly help as Monty looks to strengthen and deepen his squad ahead of a challenging run of games.

Speaking to the press from Dubai, Monty admitted that while he is full of anticipation and hope for that lump of cash, he is not holding his breath: “It’s hard for me to comment on anything like that until it actually happens.

“ I’ll be speaking with Brian McDermott this week and Ian Gordon and they are hopeful it will go through. I don’t know if that will change a lot in this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the club did invest in the off season in the signings they brought in during the last window. If that happens I’ll probably pick the phone up to Ian and see if he will chuck another few quid in the budget. I’m not sure if it all comes in straight away or what the details are. But it’s fantastic for the club and for Josh.

“We want to get back to being a club that develops young players and sells them overseas because the sell-on can only help moving forward. It also shows that coming to Hibs can be a real platform for players to go on to big things and that would help us reinvest.

Monty then went on to add how Doig’s story is inspirational for other academy footballers coming up through the ranks, noting there is one figure who may be on a similar trajectory to the Scotland U21 defender.

“It’s inspirational when you have a young kid come through. The success is that you give them an opportunity in the first-team, and from there they move on to big things. Ultimately, every player’s dream is to reach the highest player they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the main things that attracted me to Hibs was that the club has a history of developing young players, selling for good fees, then reinvesting that money back in. Right now, we have an opportunity to do that.

“What I did when I came in was say that I’d give young players a chance. Rory Whittaker is now the youngest player in the club’s history across 150 years, I think that shows I’m brave enough to put young players in.