Hibs kids offered first-team hope as Shaun Maloney involves youngsters in senior training

Shaun Maloney has been involving the Hibs kids in first-team training at HTC

Many of the club’s under-18 squad have been called up to train with the Easter Road side's senior players since the 38-year-old took the reins.

Murray Aiken, Robbie Hamilton, Ethan Laidlaw, and Oscar MacIntyre were all involved at East Mains earlier this week while prolific forwards Josh O’Connor and Connor Young have also been given a chance to impress the boss during sessions at HTC since his arrival in December.

Goalkeeper Murray Johnson regularly trains with the club’s trio of first-team shot-stoppers and the 17-year-old was involved again on Wednesday along with Kevin Dabrowski and David Mitchell.

The Under-18s were due to resume their season with a CAS Elite Under 18s League fixture against Dundee United on Friday night but that game is understood to have been postponed, with the next scheduled match for Gareth Evans’ side the Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final tie with Celtic on January 28.

