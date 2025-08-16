Cadden brothers celebrated together - eventually - as Partizan conquered

Hibs striker Kieron Bowie has been given a ringing endorsement as the answer to Scotland’s long-standing search for a world-class No. 9. And fellow Easter Road favourite Chris Cadden says Hibs are lucky to have the “unplayable” striker in their ranks as they chase domestic silverware and European progress.

Cadden, scorer of the extra-time goal that saw David Gray’s men secure a 4-3 aggregate win over Partizan amid scenes of wild celebration in Edinburgh on Thursday night, admits he was stunned to see Bowie even taking on the “ridiculous” shot that led to the former Fulham and Raith forward scoring from long distance at a crucial stage of the tie, with the Serbs having stormed into a 2-0 lead to level the overall score at 2-2.

But the wingback, who admitted that being able to celebrate his own decisive moment with brother Nicky made his special night all the more enjoyable, is so, so glad that Bowie took his chance to bang one in from several postcodes removed from the Partizan goal.

“I couldn't believe he actually shot, to be honest,” said Cadden. “I don't know if I've seen the boy’s (Ben Brannan for Killie against Hibs) at the weekend and he thought I'd try that. It's similar, but it's about 10 yards further out. It's a ridiculous finish.

“To be honest, I thought the big man was unbelievable. I think over the two ties, he's been unplayable.

“He's got the world at his feet, the big man. He's been amazing ever since he's come in. Real grounded, still just 22.

“He's got a real bright future ahead. We're really lucky to have him. He's been amazing ever since he's come in.

“I'm delighted for him as well. It's been a hard work and effort. He's been through a bit of adversity and injury. He didn't have his best start to his Hibs career, but it's been credit to himself.”

Bowie was a £600,000 ‘bargain’ says Cadden

When it was suggested that Hibs might have bagged themselves a decent deal when they paid around £600,000 to Fulham for Bowie at the start of last season, Cadden agreed: “Absolute bargain. As I say, he's got the world at his feet.

“He could be anything he wants to be, generally. He's been amazing. A real credit to himself and the hard work he puts in. Absolutely buzzing.”

Bowie will be hoping, of course, that Scotland boss Steve Clarke – watching from the main stand at Easter Road – sees the still-developing front man as the ideal candidate to lead the line in next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus. And beyond.

Former Fulham striker has ‘world at his feet’

Cadden is in no doubt when asked if he thinks his young team-mate looks like a Scotland centre forward, declaring: “Aye, to be honest, I do. I've actually said that to him as well, if he wants to do that. Which, obviously, he does.

“He can. As I say, he's got the world at his feet. He needs to keep grounding, keep working hard and what not.

“But he's a special, special player. Special kid as well. I'm absolutely buzzing for him.

“He could go and be Scotland’s No. 9, of course he can. He's that good.”

If Bowie’s goal was all about technique, timing and sheer audacity, Cadden’s extra-time strike was impeccably timed. Partizan’s third goal of the night, scored with just a handful of heartbeats left in injury time at the end of 90 minutes, required a response of equal impact.

The 28-year-old's celebration was almost as energetic and enthusiastic as the goal itself. So carried away was Cadden, in fact, that even his twin was left hanging ...

“He was actually raging that I ran away from him for the celebration at the end,” he said, with a laugh. “As I've said as many times, winning games of football for Hibs is a special feeling. Winning games in Europe for Hibs is a special feeling.

“But then with your brother by your side, it's hard to describe, to be honest with you. It's a real proud moment for us.

“Every time we play together, it's amazing. The hard work we've put in to get to this point, to get to one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, and to play together, it's special.

“The gaffer's been talking to me about that, getting in the back post. I've had a couple of chances earlier in the season, so I've just been desperate to score.

“My eyes lit up when the ball broke to me. I probably should have scored in the first couple of minutes and none of this stuff would have happened!

“The gaffer’s been talking to me about getting goals and taking my game to the next level. I'm trying to do that. I'm glad I could get the one that took us through.

“I've not scored a lot in my career, so that's probably the best to be honest, in terms of what it means and the opportunity in Europe. I've waited a long time to play in Europe as well for Hibs.

“I scored that to get us through. It's a special feeling. Probably it's the best goal in terms of meaning for me.

“It was a difficult night, obviously. It wasn't an ideal start, but I always had belief in the team, and that's what the gaffer said to us at half-time.

European AND Premier Sports Cup progress on agenda

“He said, look, we need to believe that we're going to get through. It was effective. We needed to go and win the second half. Bowie scored the worldie – and then it was a kick in the teeth, the goal they scored right before the end.

“I think it's credit to the group of boys and the people that we've assembled here. It's a never-say-die, it’s a fight for each other. We all believed we could get the win out of that.

“It's a continuation from last year. The adversity we went through at the start of last season to get to where we are, to get to the opportunity, to get to the group stage football.

“It was hard work, we made it a wee bit harder for ourselves than we'd like to be, but good to get to the next round. It'd mean a lot to get to get to the Conference League. We as a group feel that we can do it.

“We've got enough in there, the boys and the quality we've got, and the strength and depth we've got.”

Of more immediate concern is tomorrow’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie away to Livingston. A chance to take on step closer to the silverware that would give this team, already famous for the spectacular nature of last season’s ascent from the relegation zone to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, a special place in the history books.

“That's one of the opportunities at a club like here, you want to try and win trophies,” said Cadden. “And Livingston’s the first round we've got.

“That's what good teams do. They go again. The gaffer keeps saying that. We go again. We want to play in Europe.

“I'm loving the Thursday-Sunday. It's brilliant. I'm looking forward to the game on Sunday. It's full focus on that now.”