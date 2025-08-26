Torino, Birmingham City, Ipswich and Middlesbrough forwards rated

The big difference between Kieron Bowie and most of his rivals for the Scotland No. 9 jersey at next summer’s World Cup lies in the thorny question of potential. Both untapped and, at the other end of the scale, exhausted.

Put bluntly, the older players competing to lead the line for Steve Clarke’s senior national time are already as good as they’re going to get. In some instances, they may have passed their peak.

Assuming a clear run with injuries, Bowie is only going to get better between now and the next major tournament. If Scotland qualify, a 12-foot high IF given our long wait for a return to the World Cup, he might have added all sorts of whistles and bells to his game.

Should Bowie improve by 10 per cent, he’ll be a formidable force. Not just for Hibs, but for an international manager who has already excluded a couple of notable challengers to make way for the 22-year-old in the squad for next month’s opening qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus.

Compare and contrast his chances, just for instance, with those of Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. Or young Tynecastle favourite James Wilson. Neither of whom made the squad announced by Clarke yesterday.

If there’s plenty of football to be played between now and the end of the qualifying campaign, which may include play-offs next spring, Bowie at least has his foot in the door. Here’s a look at how things are shaping up for at least a handful of the main contenders:

Che Adams (Torino)

Banged in nine goals in 36 Serie A appearances last season, giving him a clear edge over Bowie in terms of regular exposure to elite defenders. The 29-year-old started in 30 of those 36 games – and looks like being Torino’s first-choice striker again this season.

Adams also brings a wealth of experience to the battle for No. 9, having accumulated 39 caps. He’s scored nine times for Scotland, with three of those coming in the summer battering of lowly Liechtenstein. The former England Under-20 cap boasts a strong pedigree at club level, having played over 100 games for Birmingham City – and over 150 for Southampton.

Ranking: Top of the pile, at the moment

Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City)

Has played just 31 minutes of football since February, following a serious calf injury. But he did bag an injury-time winner against Blackburn earlier this month, having come on as a late sub.

Given his track record with Scotland, consistently leading the line since winning the first of his 42 caps a little under five years ago, you would expect 29-year-old Dykes to feature prominently in Clarke’s thinking. Especially as the head coach places such a value on continuity, experience and – let’s be blunt – keeping the same old faces involved regardless of form.

Ranking: If he proves his fitness, Clarke will move heaven and earth to give him game time

Kieron Bowie (Hibernian)

Just 22 years old, he ripped in an absolute screamer on the night when Clarke came to see Hibs in European action. Which always helps. The Scotland boss insists he’s had his eye on Bowie since the former Fulham forward was leading the line for his national team’s Under-21s.

It feels like Bowie has yet to hit his ceiling. It also seems as if he’s developed even over the course of just five European club games so far. He’d definitely benefit from an extended run in the UEFA Conference League, if he’s to compete for serious game time with Scotland.

Ranking: Scotland’s No. 9 (if not now, when?)

George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

The 26-year-old has just signed a new four-year deal with the Tractor Boys, and made his Scotland debut back in March. Played his part in back-to-back promotions for Ipswich, who took two seasons to go from League One to the Premier League – and just another campaign to drop straight back into the EFL Championship.

Ranking: There or thereabouts

Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

It’s not looking great for the Hearts captain, although you wouldn’t put it past him to have another breakout season in front of goal. Looks as if he’s fallen off Clarke’s radar, although the veteran gaffer insisted yesterday that Shankland wasn’t completely out of his thoughts.

Ranking: Long shot

Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough)

Not called up for the Denmark and Belarus squad, Conway actually looks like a good fit for Clarke’s style. Wouldn’t rule out a return for the 23-year-old at some stage.

Ranking: Gone but not forgotten

A lot will depend on how the 18-year-old plays at club level, of course. The youngest man to play for Scotland, he’s got time on his side.

Ranking: Keep an eye out