National boss names 25-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Denmark and Belarus

Steve Clarke has named a 25-man Scotland squad for next month’s opening World Cup qualifying double-header against Denmark and Belarus - with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland absent.

The Jambos striker has been omitted along with his Tynecastle teammate James Wilson, but Grant Hanley features after joining Hibs earlier this month. Easter Road forward Kieron Bowie is also included after a strong start to the season.

Former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey is recalled for the first time in two years after overcoming injury woes, whilst Birmingham City frontman Lyndon Dykes is included for the first time this year.

We’ll take a look at who has made the cut in this piece - but we will be focusing on who has been given a fresh call-up and which players have been left out. From the previous squad announced in June for the friendly clashes against Iceland and Liechtenstein, goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, centre-back Ryan Porteous, left-back Josh Doig, and strike duo Tommy Conway and Shankland are left out.

Clarke’s side are looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998. The Scots face Denmark on 5 September, before facing Belarus three days later. Greece are the other nation in Group C. Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

25-man Scotland squad in full:

Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dom Hyam (Blackburn Rovers,) Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli), Lennon Miller (Udinese)

Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

Ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey earns recall

Brentford right-back Hickey is back in the squad after suffering a serious hamstring injury which ruled him out of senior competitive action for 659 days.

The 23-year-old has made two appearances as substitute in the English Premier League in recent weeks, having been out of action since October 2023. The last of his 14 international caps came in the same month.