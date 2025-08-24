Steve Clarke names squad for Denmark and Belarus doubleheader tomorrow

David Gray believes Hibs striker Kieron Bowie is giving himself every chance of claiming a starting spot in Steve Clarke’s Scotland XI for next month’s World Cup qualifiers. And the Easter Road gaffer insists that his patience with new £1.5 million record signing Thibault Klidje is being repaid by the forward’s impact over the past two games – with more to come.

Clarke is expected to name his squad for the away double-header against Denmark and Belarus tomorrow. Bowie is guaranteed to be included among the forwards.

There’s also a mounting argument in favour of the 22-year-old starting against the Danes in Copenhagen, given his performances for Hibs. In a problem position for the senior national team, the former Scotland Under-21 star may just provide Clarke with an obvious solution.

Former Fulham striker was kept in check by Legia in UEFA Conference League

Gray is cautiously optimistic about his star man, a £600,000 signing finally flourishing after an injury-ravaged first season at Easter Road, leading the line for Scotland, pointing out: “Well, that's up to Steve Clarke. That's his decision, what he looks at and what he wants to do with his squad, his team.

“One thing I would say Kieron's doing at the minute is putting himself in the discussion. He's certainly not doing himself any harm.

“He's playing at a very high standard, a very high level. You can see the way he’s causing problems for really high-quality defenders in European games.

“And there's still more to come. I keep saying that all the time. I think his level of performance against Legia (in Thursday night’s 2-1 home loss) was good, even if he didn’t score.

“And I think the big thing for me is he's getting fitter and getting stronger all the time. And that's my full focus, is to make sure I'm concentrating on what he's doing for us.”

Strength in depth provided by £1.5 million club record signing

Gray is confident, meanwhile, that he now has serious strength in depth available to him as his team chase goals against Legia in Warsaw next week. Hibs trail the Poles 2-1 heading into the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off.

Klidje signed in mid-July for a club record fee believed to be in the region of £1.5 million, but the former Luzern striker – a full Togolese internationalist with 17 caps for his home country – has been used sparingly until recently. Gray handed him a start against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend, the 24-year-old repaying his gaffer’s faith with a goal as Hibs progressed to a quarter-final clash with Rangers at Ibrox.

Thrown into Thursday night’s tough test against last season’s UEFA Conference League quarter-finalists, Klidje missed one great chance. But was also involved in the move that led to Josh Mulligan’s late goal, forcing a save from Legia keeper Kacper Tobiasz.

“Looking at Thibault, I feel like I’ve been saying this for a long time now, but it’s just about being patient,” said Gray. “We have to make sure he settles and adapts before taking too many risks with him.

“But he certainly gives us something, as everyone can see. That pace in behind is a real threat, and his running power makes him dangerous.

“And then he's been a good addition to the group. And, like with all the new players we bring in, our is continue developing him. To keep moving him forward all the time. Bu yeah, the impact of the new boys has been really good.”

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa was thrown in against Legia early in the second half on Thursday night, having signed earlier this month. The Zambia midfielder, whose introduction to Scottish football was delayed while he waited for a work permit, built on his own performance against Livingston by adding drive and energy on a huge European night at Easter Road.

Gray said: “Obviously, Miguel's not been in the building too long, so we’re still trying to get him used to the way we play and what we're looking for him to do. One thing he has got is energy and appetite to get after the ball. That’s a really important quality that we should see more and more as he settles in, so he’s got the chance to be a really good asset for us – an important player.”