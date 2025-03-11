In photos: Hibs last 10 Premiership meetings with Kilmarnock ahead of Scottish Premiership clash

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST

How have Hibs fared in their last ten Premiership clashes with Kilmarnock?

Hibs will hope to bounce back from their Scottish Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Celtic when they return to Premiership action with a visit to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

For David Gray’s side, the game will offer an opportunity to boost their hopes of returning to European competition and continue a remarkable run of form that has consisted of just one defeat in their last 16 league games.

That momentum built up with impressive wins against the likes of title favourites Celtic, Edinburgh rivals Hearts and fellow European challengers Aberdeen have taken Hibs into third place in the table and a quickfire return to European competition now appears to be a genuine prospect.

Hopes of returning to continental competition should be raised by what has been an impressive recent record against Kilmarnock. Ahead of Saturday’s visit to Rugby Park, we take a look at the last ten Premiership clashes between the two sides.

A Kevin Nisbet penalty gave Hibs a narrow win at Rugby Park.

1. October 2020: Kilmarnock 0-1 Hibs

A Kevin Nisbet penalty gave Hibs a narrow win at Rugby Park. | SNS Group

Alex Gogic celebrates with his team-mates after grabbing Hibs second goal in a home win.

2. January 2021: Hibernian 2-0 Kilmarnock

Alex Gogic celebrates with his team-mates after grabbing Hibs second goal in a home win. | SNS Group

Hibs players celebrate with Joe Newell after he got the only goal of this home win.

3. September 2022: Hibs 1-0 Kilmarnock

Hibs players celebrate with Joe Newell after he got the only goal of this home win. | SNS Group

Danny Armstrong was the matchwinner as Killie claimed a rare win against Hibs.

4. November 2022: Kilmarnock 1-0 Hibs

Danny Armstrong was the matchwinner as Killie claimed a rare win against Hibs. | SNS Group

