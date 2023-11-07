Hibs latest injury news vs St Mirren

Hibs could be without their star man as they take on St Mirren in Scottish Premiership battle

Hibs are back in action just a few days after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Hampden Park to Aberdeen. The Hibees held control for the majority of the game but could not quite get over the line with Martin Boyle's effort eventually ruled out for offside.

After 78 minutes, with ten men on the pitch, it was the Dons' Bojan Miovski who finally found the back of the net and ended Hibs' dreams of reaching another Viaplay Cup final.

Nick Montgomery and his squad are now preparing for their upcoming clash against a side who have found excellent form this season. The Hibees will travel through to Paisely to face St Mirren who have lost just two fixtures so far this season. They currently sit third in the league and while they will be hopeful of encroaching on Rangers in second place, Hibs will be desperate to bounce back from a string of underwhelming results.