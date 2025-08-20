David Gray’s side could secure League Phase European football by beating their Polish opponents - starting with the first leg at Easter Road.

Hibs’ European journey continues on Thursday night with the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round tie against Legia Warsaw from Poland.

David Gray’s side will look for a positive result to take into the return fixture next week at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, a venue renowned in European football as a difficult place to go. They will go in with confidence though after recovering from the set back of going 2-0 down against Partizan Belgrade last week to secure progress to this stage.

Hibs fans who can’t make it to Easter Road will have the ability to watch the match online and those still considering seeing the action in person have the option to purchase tickets. Here is the latest Television, live stream and ticket info for Hibs vs Legia Warsaw:

Is Hibs v Legia Warsaw on TV?

Hibs UEFA Europa Conference League first round play off tie against Legia Warsaw has not been picked up by any TV channels. BBC Scotland will be showing Aberdeen’s UEFA Europa League play-off round tie against FCSB of Romania at Pittodrie.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw live stream

Although the match between Hibs and Legia Warsaw will not be on TV, supporters who can’t make it to Easter Road can follow the action online. The match has been picked up by SolidSport - who Hibs’ fans will be familiar with from their previous European matches against FC Midtjylland and Partizan Belgrade.

You can find out more about how to purchase the stream at the SolidSport website. Match passes are priced at £12 for supporters in the UK.

Due to broadcasting rights, the match is not available to watch on Hibs TV. However, there will be a full match replay and highlights available after the game.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw tickets

Tickets for the UEFA Europa Conference League tie between Hibs and Legia Warsaw are still available to purchase through the official Hibernian FC ticket portal. More information on purchasing tickets can be found on the club’s official website.

However, as this match is listed as ‘Category A’, it means that only supporters who have been registered on the clubs ticketing database for 12 months or more and have a previous purchase history over the 12-month period as eligible to buy tickets. Prices for the match are:

Adult – £20

Adult Season Ticket Holder – £15

Over 65 – £17

Over 65 Season Ticket Holder – £12

Under 18 – £15

Under 18 Season Ticket Holder – £12

Under 13 – £8

Under 13 Season Ticket Holder – £5

Hibs v Legia Warsaw team news

Hibs have been without summer signing Jamie McGrath for the last few matches. However, his situation is being ‘monitored closely’ within the club and the Republic of Ireland international will hope to be fit enough in time to play some part in Thursday’s crucial European match having last played in their Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock.

