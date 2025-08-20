Video preview as gaffer praises SPFL postponement call

Hibs will head into their UEFA Conference League play-off with virtually a full squad available to David Gray, who provided a positive injury bulletin ahead of tomorrow night’s Easter Road showdown with Legia Warsaw. And the head coach has credited the SPFL for agreeing to postpone this weekend’s Scottish Premiership trip to Falkirk in order to boost the Edinburgh side’s chances of reaching European group/league phase football for the first time in club history.

Attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw at home to Kilmarnock on August 10, with the Irishman having picked up a niggling knee injury in that game. He missed the second leg of his team’s Conference League third-round triumph over Partizan – and was rested for the weekend win over Livingston in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

But Gray, providing an update today, revealed: “Yeah, they're all at different stages, but in terms of availability for the squad, the only one who's technically not available is Joe Newell. Rudi Molotnikov’s had more time on the grass, Jamie McGrath's trained the last two days.

“It's a big game, everybody wants to make themselves available, as you'd expect, bumps and bruises and knocks go away. I know they all feel good about themselves as well, after a really good result and performance at the weekend, and everything's geared up now.

“There's no distractions, there's no game in between, which is another real positive step. But it's certainly a very exciting time to be a Hibs player and fan and everybody connected with the club at the minute, and we need to use that to our advantage.”

Gray welcomed the decision to give SPFL clubs competing in Europe the chance to postpone a fixture in between the home and away legs of a qualifier, pointing out: “They (Legia) have rotated the squad quite a bit. They're the same as us in terms of what's a big step, I think, this year for Scottish football, which is us postponing the game in between.

“I think that's a real positive step because they're the same. So they've already done that. It's natural in countries abroad to go and do that.

“So I think it gives us a real opportunity over the two legs. No distractions, nothing in between where you can pick up knocks or injuries.

“I know you can talk about momentum if you were to go and win the games and keep playing, because players will say that as well. They want to keep playing.

“But I think it really focusses you on that one fixture over the two legs to give yourself the best possible opportunity. Especially when you think of the number of clubs we had competing this season. When you look at all of the teams that have done well, Dundee United were really unfortunate to go out of penalties. But they would have been in the same situation.

“So you want the Scottish clubs to go as far as they possibly can. It's good for the game. It's good for the league, everything that comes with that.

“So to give you the best possible chance, I think it makes sense right across the board. That way, we're not looking at those and saying: ‘Why did we not do this? Why are we behind on that one?’ But I think if you do it this way, it keeps it consistent and the players can really focus their mind into what they're facing over two legs.”

Easter Road side won’t ‘shut up shop’ at home

Laying out his ambitions for the first leg at home, a change-up from the previous two rounds when Hibs have been in front of their own fans for the decisive second leg, Gray stressed: “It's not a case of shutting up shop and hoping that we're keeping the tie alive. Not at all.

“The ideal scenario is to go over there with a lead. That's what you want to do. We've done it the opposite way last week, where we went over and won in the first leg and then lost the game on the night in the second leg. As I've said, it's the mentality and the mind-set of the players that needs to be ready for a lot of football to be played in this tie.

“There'll be adversity within it. There'll be periods in the game where we'll have to suffer at times because they're a top side, but they're ready for that. They've been through that already.”