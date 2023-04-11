The development squad have played eight games in the revamped SPFL reserve league this season and top the table with 20 points going into their final fixture away to Queen of the South on Tuesday, April 18.

The UEFA Youth League campaign for the under-19s has also been invaluable this season. Kean wants to provide his youngsters with as many different experiences as possible and believes English under-23 opposition adds to the mix.

Kanayo Megwa and Oscar MacIntyre have been playing regularly for the development squad

“We don’t know these teams as well as we know the ones in Scotland, so because of that [the game against Newcastle] felt really different,” he explained. “We will go down to Newcastle next month and have games against Middlesbrough and Everton planned, so these types of tests are really good and compliments our fixture list.”

Hibs have not expressed an interest in joining the new ten-team Scottish Conference League, which is under consideration and would include Premiership B teams and begin in season 2024/25.

