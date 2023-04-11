News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
45 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
45 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram

Hibs line up games against Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Everton

Hibs academy chief Steve Kean has arranged three more games against English under-23 opposition, presenting his squad with more tough tests to enhance their development.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The development squad will travel south to take on Newcastle United under-23s in a return match next month following Monday’s 3-1 win over the Magpies at East Mains. Hibs also have games against Middlesbrough and Everton under-23s lined up.

The development squad have played eight games in the revamped SPFL reserve league this season and top the table with 20 points going into their final fixture away to Queen of the South on Tuesday, April 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UEFA Youth League campaign for the under-19s has also been invaluable this season. Kean wants to provide his youngsters with as many different experiences as possible and believes English under-23 opposition adds to the mix.

Kanayo Megwa and Oscar MacIntyre have been playing regularly for the development squadKanayo Megwa and Oscar MacIntyre have been playing regularly for the development squad
Kanayo Megwa and Oscar MacIntyre have been playing regularly for the development squad
Most Popular

“We don’t know these teams as well as we know the ones in Scotland, so because of that [the game against Newcastle] felt really different,” he explained. “We will go down to Newcastle next month and have games against Middlesbrough and Everton planned, so these types of tests are really good and compliments our fixture list.”

Hibs have not expressed an interest in joining the new ten-team Scottish Conference League, which is under consideration and would include Premiership B teams and begin in season 2024/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen B teams would be joined by leading clubs from the Lowland and Highland League in a competition which would sit under SPFL League Two at tier five of the pyramid.

EvertonMiddlesbroughNewcastle UnitedSPFLMagpies