The forward has made a Premiership move after Hibs speculation.

Simon Murray has opened up on his move to Dundee after speculation that he could have been a Hibs player for the second time.

The 32-year-old spent time between 2017-18 at Easter Road, and has been at Ross County for the last 18 months. It was suggested that Hibs and the Dark Blues were both vying for the forward’s signature after he netted 23 times for the Staggies last season, but he has opted to go to the club based where his family are situated.

Murray has penned a three-year with Tony Docherty’s side. When told it was ‘no secret’ he had a number of offers and why Dundee felt right, the striker told Dee TV: “I have had a lot of conversations with the manager.

“People at the club. It just felt right for me, my family is obviously based in Dundee and I grew up here watching the club. The club is going places at the moment and I was desperate to be a part of it. It felt at the time in my career, that it felt right to be back.”

He added: “It’s amazing. It’s been a while and something I have known about and wanted to get done. To finally to be here permanently, I have obviously had the loan spell, it feels amazing. Good to be back.

"I had the best campaign of my career last season, it felt good. I played well and felt I was very consistent over the course of the season. I feel I am in my prime now. I am ready to come to Dundee and show the fans how much I have improved since the last time.

"I have matured as a player on and off the pitch. Training for the last six years, and what I have been through, has brought me to this point. That is what the manager feels, but it is up to me to go out there and show it.