Hibs loan pair and club await outcome of ineligibility probe - with decision possibly impacting title race

The wingers featured in the Lilywhites’ 2-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers on Monday August 29 but the Republic of Ireland’s football governing body has charged Sligo, who knocked Motherwell out of the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage, with fielding an ineligible player.

Adam O’Donnell lined up for the Connacht side before being subbed off shortly before the hour mark and if the Bit o’ Red are found guilty, one possible sanction would see their 2-0 victory scrubbed, and Dundalk awarded a 3-0 win instead.

An FAI statement said: "The Disciplinary Control Unit of the Football Association of Ireland has charged Sligo Rovers FC with fielding a suspended player in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game on Monday, August 29th.

"The charge will be heard by the independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland this week and the decision will be communicated to Sligo Rovers FC."

A statement from Sligo Rovers read: "We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week. It arises out of Adam McDonnell’s appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended. The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result.

"The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam’s possible suspension. Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing. A further update will follow when available."

Should Dundalk be awarded the points it could have a telling impact on the title race, with fewer than ten matches remaining.

Sligo Rovers are awaiting the FAI's decision which could have an impact on Dundalk and Hibs loan pair Stevie Bradley and Runar Hauge

Shamrock Rovers currently top the table with 56 points from 27 games. Derry City sit second with 52 points from 28 games while Dundalk, as things stand, are on 50 points from 29 games.

But a 3-0 win and three points would see them move onto 53 points and leapfrog Derry into second ahead of Friday night’s meeting with basement club UCD.