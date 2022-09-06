Hibs loan round-up: Influential MacKay, Johnson assist, Tait impresses

Tom Carter – Ayr United

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined Ayr United on an emergency loan and was on the bench for their match against Morton at Cappielow. Goals from Dipo Akinyemi and Mark McKenzie gave the Honest Men a 2-1 win with Robbie Muirhead scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

The Welsh striker joined Hibs’ weekend opponents on a season-long loan but was ineligible to face his parent club.

Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh

Brydon was sidelined through injury and Johnson started on the bench but Delferrière started in Alan Maybury’s midfield for the trip to face Airdrie.

Johnson came off the bench to set up Ryan Shanley for the fifth in a 6-0 win, driving forward and recovering from losing his footing to tee up the former Easter Road striker.

Dan MacKay notched two assists in ICT's 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers at Stark's Park

Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk

Norwegian winger Hauge made two substitute appearances, ten minutes in the 2-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers and 14 minutes in the goalless draw with Shelbourne four days later.

Bradley started both games, playing 65 minutes of the away defeat in Connacht and the full 90 in the Oriel Park stalemate with Shels.

João Baldé – East Fife

Baldé played 59 minutes of East Fife’s 1-0 defeat by Dumbarton at New Bayview before being replaced by Taylor Steven. Declan Byrne’s 35th-minute goal was enough for the Sons who maintained their 100 per cent record in League Two.

Daniel MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

MacKay played a key role in Inverness Caley’s 2-0 victory away to Raith Rovers, winning the penalty for Scott Allardice’s opener and setting up Billy Mckay for the second in injury time.

The winger is now on one goal and four assists in 11 games for his former club.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath

Tait joined the Red Lichties on loan on deadline day and started in the 2-0 home defeat by Partick Thistle.

Although the hosts lost there was plenty to like about Tait’s performance, and Dick Campbell was suitably impressed by the midfielder’s display.