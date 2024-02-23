Hibs boss provides update on crocked January signing - and makes surprising admission
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is keen to bring Owen Bevan back to Easter Road this summer – despite the January signing failing to play a single game for the Hibees. The club confirmed today that the Wales Under-21 international, snapped up on a six-month loan deal, had been released back to parent club Bournemouth because a set-back in his injury recovery would have kept the centre-half sidelined for at least eight weeks.
But, with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s investment in Hibs likely to be rubber-stamped by Hibs shareholders at next Tuesday’s AGM, there will be plenty of opportunities for Monty to pick off some of the best Cherries prospects. And he said Bevan will remain on his radar.
“Yeah, he’s a player we’re definitely keen on bringing to the club,” said Montgomery. “So we’ll just monitor that situation.
“Hopefully he can get himself fit from that injury towards the end of the season. And, yeah, we’ll definitely keep an eye on that situation.”
Bevan’s signing had been seen as crucial to a Hibs side left desperately short of central defensive cover because of injuries and international commitments during January, with left back Jordan Obita even forced to fill in at centre-half for the home loss to Rangers. On-loan Sunderland prospect Nectar Triantis, who won the A-League with Montgomery at Central Coast, has endured a torrid introduction to Scottish football since arriving during the mid-season window. Rocky Bushiri’s return from AFCON duty with Democratic Republic of Congo gives Hibs another option, while club captain Paul Hanlon is also recovered from a recent illness.