Hibs boss Nick Montgomery at training this morning.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is keen to bring Owen Bevan back to Easter Road this summer – despite the January signing failing to play a single game for the Hibees. The club confirmed today that the Wales Under-21 international, snapped up on a six-month loan deal, had been released back to parent club Bournemouth because a set-back in his injury recovery would have kept the centre-half sidelined for at least eight weeks.

But, with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s investment in Hibs likely to be rubber-stamped by Hibs shareholders at next Tuesday’s AGM, there will be plenty of opportunities for Monty to pick off some of the best Cherries prospects. And he said Bevan will remain on his radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yeah, he’s a player we’re definitely keen on bringing to the club,” said Montgomery. “So we’ll just monitor that situation.

“Hopefully he can get himself fit from that injury towards the end of the season. And, yeah, we’ll definitely keep an eye on that situation.”