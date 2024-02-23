Hibs suffer blow as January transfer arrival leaves after injury with club providing update
Owen Bevan has returned to Bournemouth as his Hibs spell ends without him kicking a ball in anger.
There were high hopes for the Wales Under-21 centre-half, who arrived to help tighten up Nick Montgomery's backline. He has been unable to get involved since his winter transfer window arrival due to injury concerns.
Now Hibs have confirmed the 20-year-old is heading back to England. Bevan started the season at Cheltenham Town and impressed before injury hampered his playing time.
A Hibs statement reads: "We can confirm that Owen Bevan has returned to AFC Bournemouth following a further injury.
The young centre-half joined Hibs on loan on Deadline Day with the plan to link up with Nick Montgomery’s First Team squad on Monday 5 February, 2024.
Unfortunately, Owen had an injury setback during his rehabilitation programme, which means he will remain with the Cherries until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Owen all the best with his recovery."
Boss Montgomery said at the time of Bevan's unveiling: "Our relationship with Bournemouth allowed us to look closely at their young players, and Owen was one that stood out instantly.
“Having watched him during his loan spell at Cheltenham Town earlier this season, I was really keen to try and bring him in for the second half of this season. After a muscle injury saw him return to Bournemouth, discussions between the two clubs were on-going and we were able to get the deal done.
“Owen is a young centre-back with great attributes and a fantastic attitude. He can play either side as a centre-back and at right-back, which provides us with great depth and competition for places. We look forward to working with him.”