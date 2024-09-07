Getty Images

A Hibs player is after a new contract at Easter Road

Murray Aitken has set his sights on landing a new deal at Hibs after joining Championship club Airdrie on loan until January.

The academy product spent last season on loan at the Excelsior Stadium as he made 18 appearances for The Diamonds and enjoyed his first consistent experience of senior football before a serious ankle injury brought a halt to the momentum he had built up during the early months with the club.

After agreeing to return to the second tier side during the summer, Aiken scored his first senior goal last weekend as Airdrie battled their way to a 2-2 at Hamilton Academical. His Hibs contract expires at the end of this season.

Speaking after the game, the young midfielder revealed his delight at rejoining Airdrie and is hoping to follow the example of Hibs team-mate Kanayo Megwa by using a loan spell to secure a new deal with his parent club.

As per Lanarkshire Live Sport, he said: “Coming back here is great. I know the manager, I know the boys and I just want to get back to that stage where I was flying last season. I want to get back to that.

“I was here on loan last season and felt I was doing really well and flying, but then I had my ankle break, had surgery and then twisted it again during the rehab so it was all a bit of a mess for me. It is a big year for me, there is no shying away from that. Hopefully that first goal gives me more confidence.

“Kanayo had a full season here and everyone knows how well he did, he was flying. I’m sure he will be in that Hibs first team in no time with that new contract. And I’d like to do something similar to what he has done.”