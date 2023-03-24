However, the Hibs midfielder – currently on loan at Ross County – was substituted off at half-time with his side 2-0 down and watched from the bench as the visitors made their fightback at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

A double from Lyle Foster had the hosts in a comfortably lead after just 22 minutes as the Burnley forward added to his 11th minute opener from the penalty spot.

Kenneh was one of two Liberian players withdrawn at the half as manager Ansumana Keita sought to get his side back into the contest.

Nohan Kenneh is on loan at Ross County from Hibs. Picture: SNS

They managed to do so through Tonia Tisdell on 68 minutes which set up a grandstand finale that saw Mohammed Sangare equalise a minute into stoppage time.

The result gives Liberia their first point in the group after losing to Morocco in their opener.

