‘Biggest derby in years’ will require ‘ruthless’ streak from Gray’s men

Hibs stalwart Martin Boyle has urged his team-mates to get ‘nasty’ in pursuit of a season-changing victory over Hearts. And the veteran attacker says Sunday’s high noon clash at Easter Road is the ‘biggest derby in years.’

David Gray’s men are rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership but trail their city rivals by just a single goal – and have a game in hand on the Jambos. Gray has urged his players to view the first Edinburgh Derby of the season as a chance to ‘kickstart’ their flat-lining campaign.

And Boyle thinks he’s identified a couple of keys to getting back to winning ways, the Socceroos winger identifying a need for players to demand more from each other – and learn how to ‘win ugly.’ The 31-year-old, harking back to the attitude that saw Hibs finish best of the rest in season 2020-21, declared: “We are playing nice football. But I think we need to switch and get back to being a nasty team - and maybe winning games ugly.

“If I remember when we finished third, I don't think the performances were eye-shattering. But we managed to dig out the results.

“We were winning 1-0 and we were getting across the line the hard way. Now I feel like we are playing really good football, but we're just giving silly mistakes away and we're not doing that nasty side better.

“So I think going that way could help us. We need to be more ruthless, and we need to be keeping clean sheets.”

Expanding on his theme and stressing the need for a quick change in attitude, Boyle added: “We need to flip the switch; we need to do it. And we all need to stick together, win or lose.

“I think we need to demand more on each other and ourselves. Be a bit more vocal to each other. Not let the standards drop. I think that's key.

“But like I say, we just have to have those physical attributes about us and be a bit more demanding. Get about each other.

“We need that nasty streak in us. That's what this league's about. We need to be more competitive.

“Show them how much this club means to us. There's no better game than the Edinburgh Derby. It's a massive one, probably the biggest one in years.”