Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England youth cap exits as Gray seeks Black Knight boost

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are making room for new signings during a crucial transfer window as the influence of billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is brought to bear on recruitment. And today’s departure of forgotten man Nohan Kenneh on a half-season loan to SPFL rivals Ross County is likely to be just the start of a bigger clear-out, if the Easter Road club get their way.

Former Leeds United prospect Kenneh, who has yet to play a single minute of first-team football under new head coach David Gray, had his return to Dingwall confirmed today. The 21-year-old, a former youth international who represented England all the way up to under-18 level before switching allegiances to Liberia, made 15 starts for the Staggies during a loan spell in the Highlands back in 2023 - before spending last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town in the third tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile midfielder, who can also play in the centre of defence, was a Lee Johnson signing for Hibs in the summer of 2022. The full international, who has seven senior caps for Liberia, is out of contract in the summer - and will move on at the end of the campaign.

Gray, who made a dozen new signings during the summer transfer window, remains eager to add quality in key areas as he looks to continue his team’s recent surge in form, which has seen them rise from dead last in the Scottish Premiership table to within a win of the European places. With former Bournemouth transfer guru Garvan Stewart newly installed as head of recruitment at Hibs, a sign of Foley’s growing involvement, the rookie head coach is hopeful that access to the Black Knight scouting system - and possibly even some of the players already signed to other clubs in the group - will enable him to secure elite signings capable of taking his side to the next level.

Speaking about his January plans recently, Gray explained: “Listen, that's always the target; the target is to try and bring the best possible players to the football club. I think you've seen a couple of times last year with like Emi Marcondes coming in and guys like that, players who sometimes maybe wouldn't have been on Hibs radar previously, as you've already touched on there. We’ve got access to a wealth of experience and knowledge and resources at other clubs that we can maybe use to our advantage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a full starting XI - plus subs - of players out of contract at the end of the season, there will be room on the wage bill for measured recruitment during the summer. But it’s hoped that, by moving a few out on loan in January, Hibs can secure the wiggle room needed to add a goalkeeper to provide competition/back-up for Jordan Smith, with the future of Josef Bursik - on a season-long loan from Club Brugge - very much up for debate. Gray is also prepared to receive bids for some of his prized assets, with the return to form of Elie Youan potentially reviving the interest of French clubs who scouted the forward intensively during the clos season, only to see the former Nantes player pick up an early-season injury that scuppered his chances of a move.

Gray wished Kenneh all the best at County, saying: “This is a good opportunity for Nohan to get back to playing more regular football. We have a lot of competition for places in central midfield and unfortunately for Nohan, his game time has been very limited here at Hibs. I would like to thank Nohan for his professionalism and attitude during his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Hibs sporting director - and former County boss - Malky Mackay added: “Nohan is going back to a club that he knows very well and has fond memories of. Hopefully, this move will benefit him and allow him to continue to improve and develop. I would like to thank him for being a top young professional in his time at Hibs and wish him every success in his future career.”