The 25-year-old forward joined Hibs from Swindon Town in the dying moments of transfer deadline day, with FIFA approving his transfer late on Friday following a bit of a hiccup with the paperwork at the Robins’ end.

McKirdy could make his Scottish Premiership debut in green and white when Hibs host Kilmarnock on Saturday and speaking to HibsTV, revealed how the move had come about.

“The interest became clear towards the end of last season, maybe the start of summer,” he recalled.

"I just wanted some time to think about it after last season, have a rest and try to switch off from football for a few weeks. When I came back I had a few conversations with people – I spoke to John McGinn who was here and he had nothing but good things to say.

"I watched the derby the other week and the atmosphere was electric, I was sitting at home thinking, ‘I want to be playing in this’.”

The move took a long time to get over the line, with supporters of both clubs at one point wondering if the transfer was going to go through at all.

McKirdy admitted it had been an uncertain few hours.

Harry McKirdy wants to be entertaining but also affect games with goals and assists

"I was okay on Thursday morning, then it got to late afternoon, and time was running out. The last thing you want to do is get a flight back home because it’s fallen through after being so close.

"I had to push it a little bit but Swindon were great with me and they were understanding. They were happy for me to move on to my next challenge but it was about getting it all sorted so that both parties were happy, and I’m glad we managed that in the end."

McKirdy naturally watched plenty of footage of Hibs games prior to the move, and highlighted the role the supporters can play.

"We had a good fanbase last year that got the best out of me and I think the bigger the occasion, the better I do. I’m excited to play in front of big crowds,” he continued.

"I’ve seen videos of the fans and they look brilliant. Hibs is a big club as well and I’m just excited to get going."

After 23 goals and ten assists in 44 games for Swindon last season, McKirdy is keen to pick up where he left off, having notched two in five this season before moving north. Able to play anywhere across the front three, he can see his role changing throughout the season but provided he can influence games, he is prepared to play anywhere.

“If I can come here and score goals then I’ll be happy,” he added.

"I like to be entertaining but the main thing I want to do is affect games in a positive way by scoring goals, setting up goals... I want to give fans a reason to be happy on a Saturday.