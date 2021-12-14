Shaun Maloney is the new favourite to take the reins at Hibs

The development comes after Easter Road chief Ben Kensell updated supporters promising a new manager with “an attacking mentality [who] is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special at Hibs”.

Maloney, 38, has been Roberto Martinez’s right-hand man with Belgium since August 2018. Before then he had spells on the coaching staff at Celtic and during his playing career turned out for the Hoops, Aston Villa, Wigan, Chicago Fire, and Hull City.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maloney has been working as Belgium No.2 since August 2018

Former Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate was backed into second favourite with Scottish bookmaker McBookie earlier today while odds also shortened on Everton No.2 Duncan Ferguson and Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen.