Hibs new manager: Shaun Maloney emerges as new favourite
Shaun Maloney has emerged as the new favourite for the Hibs job, following a flurry of bets backing the Belgium assistant boss to succeed Jack Ross.
The development comes after Easter Road chief Ben Kensell updated supporters promising a new manager with “an attacking mentality [who] is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special at Hibs”.
Maloney, 38, has been Roberto Martinez’s right-hand man with Belgium since August 2018. Before then he had spells on the coaching staff at Celtic and during his playing career turned out for the Hoops, Aston Villa, Wigan, Chicago Fire, and Hull City.
Former Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate was backed into second favourite with Scottish bookmaker McBookie earlier today while odds also shortened on Everton No.2 Duncan Ferguson and Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen.
The 53-year-old has just led the Nordland outfit to a second consecutive Eliteserien title and been linked with a move to Rosenborg amid talk of a new contract at the Aspmyra Stadion.