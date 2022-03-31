The 29-year-old, who joined from Rotherham United in the summer of 2019, put pen to paper on a contract extension in February last year that ran until the end of the 2023 season, with the club holding an option for a further year.

But Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has moved to ensure the midfielder remains in green and white for the next three years, and hailed his role in the squad.

“In terms of what we are trying to build here for the long-term, Joe is an integral and really influential player,” he explained.

Joe Newell has extended his stay at Hibs

Newell has only played five times since the start of 2022 after sustaining an injury in the goalless Edinburgh derby at the start of February.

He returned to the starting line-up for the Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell and kept his place for the trip to Aberdeen, and is undoubtedly one of the team’s key players.

Newell has played more than 90 times for Hibs in all competitions, scoring three goals and laying on 19 more for his team-mates and plans to start doing his coaching badges this summer.

Maloney added: “I’m really pleased that Joe has committed to the club for what I believe will be peak years in his career.

“Not only has he demonstrated a consistent high level of technical performance on the pitch, he plays a very important leadership role within the squad.

“He’s a real example to the young players we have in the squad, and he can be a big player as we continue to evolve moving forward, striving to achieve our goals. The strong competitive side of his game drives the team in the biggest of matches and I believe he can improve even more through the work he is doing with myself and my coaching staff.

“Joe has a real connection with the club and our supporters, and we’re all delighted that he’s signed this new deal.”

Newell is expected to feature when Hibs host Dundee United at Easter Road on Saturday, chasing a win that would strengthen their top-four aspirations.

