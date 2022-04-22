Hibs next manager: Former Bayern Munich star ideal for Easter Road job, says Scottish Premiership coach

Owner Ron Gordon has confirmed the club already has a shortlist of potential candidates as the search for a sixth boss in six years gets under way following the dismissal of Shaun Maloney.

Livingston coach Bartley reckons former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valérien Ismaël would fit the bill. But the former Bayern Munich star has recently taken on the manager's role at Turkish giants Besiktas.

"I think the wages that Hibs can pay is probably more than what he was getting at Barnsley if reports are true to what his contract was, he just wanted an opportunity," said Bartley, the former Hibs midfielder.

Marvin Bartley believes Hibs should look to Valerien Ismael as their next manager. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Yes, he went to West Brom and it didn't work out but he’s a manager with experience and a fantastic manager. To go for someone like that would be a massive statement from the football club and I think Ron Gordon will put his money where his mouth is again.”

Bartley backed his former club for the decision to sack Maloney, noting the league record wasn't “acceptable”.

He said: “I don’t think the performances were good enough in the games that Hibs weren’t winning. When you are not winning games and not performing something has to change.

Hibs sacked Shaun Maloney. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I’m not saying Shaun failed an easy task. Hibs had to be in the top six. I think he had more than enough time to implement what he wanted to do. If I’m being totally honest, the style he wanted the players to play, some of them weren't able to do so. One thing about being a manager is having a philosophy, I get that. But you have to be adaptable.

"The fans want to see teams that attack. However you attack is down to you but they want you to attack. Three or four games where there was no shot on target? You look at the stats and it’s just not good reading at all.”

He added: “There is no point doing the same things over and over again and not winning games because it comes a bit, I don’t want to use the word ignorant, but it does become that way. Just start winning games, do what you need to do, then move on from there.”

Bartley said the sight of five January signings being on the bench for the semi-final defeat to Hearts didn't make “good reading at all”.

“He had five of his own players that he had signed on the bench," he said. “Fast forward a year and you have seven of the players he signed on the bench and you are still playing with boys who were already in the building.

"The club's budget is far superior to what it was last season. They have backed him, When you back a manager, if they don't succeed in the way you want them to, what are you waiting for? I do think 19 games is enough to know what's going on.”

