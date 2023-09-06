Hibs attacker Martin Boyle insists he can’t worry about previous injuries, as he prepares to make his comeback for Australia in this weekend’s friendly match with Mexico in Texas.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old was robbed of a dream appearance in the 2022 World Cup when he was diagnosed with an ACL injury on the eve of the tournament, and took up the role of ‘vibes manager’ in Qatar as the Socceroos reached the round of 16. Having also been sidelined for the 2019 Asian Cup, Boyle is eager to make up for lost time and is set to play in the 2024 edition early next year.

“I think the vibes manager is done now, I’m going to put that to bed,” Boyle said, speaking ahead Sunday’s international. “I’m back now. It was a good title to have, but having the boots back on, actually playing, helping the boys again and representing the nation is fantastic. I enjoyed the vibe manager side of things, but most importantly, I want to be back playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel like I’m in a good place this moment, the injury’s completely at the back of my mind. I can’t be going into the games worrying about injuries that have happened in the past. I’ve done my rehab and I feel like I’ve got a bit of strength in me, my legs are a bit stronger than they were before. But obviously I know myself, I’ve missed two major tournaments from injury and two serious knee injuries, which is not great.”

Hibs attacker Martin Boyle is looking forward to getting back on the pitch with Australia. Picture: Matt Roberts / Getty Images

Describing the lengthy road back to fitness, Boyle admitted it had been ‘extremely hard’ and ‘mentally quite exhausting’, adding: “I did have some tough days. The rehab process was quite repetitive and can get quite boring, especially when you’re watching the lads train every day – it can be a lonely place. You have to work hard and I know lots of people that have had this injury before, that have obviously made a tremendous comeback so you’ve got to take inspiration from that.”

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has been linked with the vacancy at Hibs, while Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery has been the favourite for the role with some bookies, but Boyle wouldn’t be drawn on his new club manager, insisting that his full focus was on the internationals.

"It's obviously a massive job and [Arnie’s] been linked with it, but I don't deal with that side of things, if he was offered it that's great for him but he enjoys what he does here. He feels he has some unfinished business, I'm happy to say he's my coach on either side of things. We’ve got a fantastic relationship. What he’s done for me over the last few years has been incredible. The only thing I can do is repay that faith on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad