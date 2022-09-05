Hibs: No lingering concerns over midfield pair despite 'dazed and unwell' comments from Jamie McAllister

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfield duo Josh Campbell and Ewan Henderson were forced from the action during the second half of the Scottish Premiership meeting with the Rugby Park side, with the former Celtic playmaker making way for Harry McKirdy after just 51 minutes and Jake Doyle-Hayes coming on for Campbell shortly after the hour mark.

Speaking afterwards Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister, standing in for Lee Johnson as he recovers from emergency gallbladder surgery, allayed fears of any long-term issues with either individual.

Both players have been heavily involved in the early part of the season with Campbell hitting three goals – including that injury-time equaliser against Rangers last month – and one assist in nine games, and Henderson notching five goal contributions in ten games, albeit most were during the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

McAllister said of Henderson’s early departure from the match: “Ewan was feeling a bit dazed, and a bit all over the place at half-time.

"We were thinking about taking him off then but he wanted to go out and see how he felt.

"Josh Campbell was the same; he wasn't feeling right, so both of them were a bit unwell and not feeling great at half-time."

With Kyle Magennis still working his way back to full fitness, Hibs wouldn’t have much spare in the middle of the park if they were to lose the services of two more midfielders.

Hibs assistant boss Jamie McAllister and first-team coach David Gray discuss tactics on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock