Ian Gordon says fellow American business tycoons are awed by Scottish football’s ‘history and heritage’.

The Hibs supremo is joined by number of American investors across the Scottish Premiership - with Rangers the next club in line to be backed.

The owners of the San Francisco 49ers on track to acquire a majority stake in the Glasgow giants. Recent hit TV shows like Welcome To Wrexham and Ted Lasso have exposed US audiences to British football. And that alongside the Scottish game’s passion is attracting US investors.

History and heritage powerful in SPFL

“You know, it's potentially growing,” Gordon said of the US influence in the Scottish game with a handful of top-flight clubs already enjoying US backing.

“I think in the US, we just don't have the UK and Scottish heritage of football. It's a different, it's just different from how soccer is or American football is back home.

“It's not something that is so passed down by generation by generation. And there's real history here. So I think Americans want to tap into that because that's not something that they're able to have back home.

“And I think they see, you know, all the opportunity now with all the docu-series that are coming out and the fame that people are able to get from football and how they can grow their football clubs. I think it's a huge desire for Americans.”

Love for Hibs strong as ever for owners

The Gordon family confirmed that would cover club losses of over £7 million at the recent AGM - with Ian saying it is a “donation” that they’re willing to make.

Majority shareholders will not increase their holding as a result of the deal to underwrite the sizable deficit. Scottish football is an industry that traditionally sees owners lose money hand-over-fist.

But the family’s affinity for Hibs is as strong as ever.

Gordon added: “Obviously there's many highs and lows, but I love football and I love this club. My family's fully committed to it, but you’ve got to enjoy the highs and the weather the lows.”

Black Knights relationship building with Hibs

Meanwhile, Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko says he happy with the group’s current 25 per cent stake in the Leith club.

Fellow US native Bezbatchenko - who joined billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley on the Hibs board when the Black Knights took up a £6 million minority stake in the club last year - is focusing on the “processes and structures” of Hibs.

“We're happy where we're at,” he said. “The relationship is still in the beginning stages. We have so much we want to do on the processes and structures (of the club). Especially the recruitment, the data and the performance.

“So I think we're happy where we're at before we start talking about further investment or increasing shares, none of that has been discussed.”