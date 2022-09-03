Hibs pair named in Scotland Under-19 squad for Slovenia Nations Cup tournament

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Jacob Blaney, who made his first-team debut for the Easter Road side in the 4-0 victory over St Johnstone on the final day of last season, and goalkeeper Murray Johnson, just back from a loan spell with Airdrieonians have been called up for the matches against Croatia on September 21, Malta on September 23, and the USA on September 27.

The competition will serve as preparation for the 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers against Iceland, Kazakhstan, and France, taking place on home soil in November.

There is further Edinburgh representation from Hearts duo Liam McFarlane and Liam Pollock, while there is also a place for Rangers forward Robbie Ure, who opened his senior account for the Ibrox side in the midweek Premier Sports Cup victory over Queen of the South.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan, who scored his first senior goal in the Dons’ 5-0 win against Livingston last weekend, is also in.

Former Celtic youngster Barry Hepburn, who moved to Bayern Munich, is also named in the squad along with Dundee United academy graduate Kerr Smith, now of Aston Villa.

Squad: Josh Adam (Manchester City), Mathew Anderson (Celtic), Ben Andreucci (Leeds United), Jacob Blaney (Hibs), Adam Brooks (Celtic), MacKenzie Carse (Celtic), Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen), Jack Harkness (Rangers), Barry Hepburn (Bayern Munich), Murray Johnson (Hibs), Liam McFarlane (Hearts), Ben McPherson (Celtic), Adedire Mebude (Manchester City), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Keiran Offord (St Mirren), Finlay Pollock (Hearts), Kerr Smith (Aston Villa), MacKenzie Strachan (Rangers), Evan Towler (Aberdeen, on loan at Cove Rangers), Robbie Ure (Rangers).