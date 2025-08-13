Hibs v Partizan - Kick-off time, TV details, manager quotes and potential opponents

Hibs will face Partizan in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League tie with Partizan on Thursday night.

Hibs will head into the second leg of their UEFA Conference League tie with Serbian side Partizan full of confidence after securing a two-goal advantage from the first leg.

Martin Boyle was the match-winner for David Gray’s side as he grabbed a goal in each half at the Stadion Partizana to ensure Hibs had one foot in the next round of the competition. However, there have been warning signs that the job is far from complete as Partizan romped to a 7-2 win at league rivals Napredak at the weekend as Hibs let a two-goal lead slip in their home draw with Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

The professionalism and attitude that helped Hibs secured an impressive third place in the Premiership table last season will be required if they are to progress to within one round of the league phase of UEFA’s tertiary club cup competition. With just hours to go until kick-off in the second leg, here is everything we need to know about Hibs v Partizan.

Where and when does Hibs v Partizan take place?

The second leg of Hibs’ UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie with Partizan takes place at Easter Road on Thursday, August 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

What has David Gray said about Hibs v Partizan?

David Gray and Srdjan Blagojevic will go head to head again at Easter Road on Thursday night. | SNS Group

Speaking after the first leg, the Hibs boss said: "To come away from home in Europe, to this atmosphere, and win 2-0 is an incredible result. It's just half-time in the tie, but, all in all, I take a lot of confidence from it and I think the players will learn a lot from that.

"We've played in some intimidating atmospheres already, most of them have played at Celtic Park and Tynecastle. But when it's over in Europe, I thought their fans were very, very loud, probably as loud as you can hear 90 minutes before the game. It was a fantastic atmosphere to play in and a lot of players maybe haven't experienced that on the European stage, so a lot of positives to take from that."

Who will the winners of Hibs v Partizan play in the next round of the UEFA Conference League?

The draw for the play-off round of this season’s UEFA Conference League has already taken place and Hibs already know they will face the losers of the Europe League third qualifying round tie between Cypriot side Larnaca and Polish outfit Legia Warsaw. Larnaca hold a 4-1 advantage from the first leg of that tie and the second leg takes place in Poland on Thursday.

Is Hibs v Partizan being shown live on television?

Hibs are now in the Conference League | SNS Group

Yes, BBC Scotland have now confirmed they will be providing live coverage of the game. Their broadcast from Easter Road will get underway at 7.45pm, quarter of an hour before kick off.