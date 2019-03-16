Hibs' Paul Heckingbottom: Top six is still the goal - but Hearts are in our sights

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom says Hibs are targeting Capital rivals Hearts as well as a top-six spot after a crucial 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

First-half goals from Marc McNulty and David Gray secured all three points for Hibs at Easter Road. The result moved sixth-placed Hibs five points clear of the Steelmen in seventh place with just three games remaining before the split. Moreover, Hibs are now just two points behind fifth-placed Hearts after the Jambos lost 1-0 to Hamiltion Accies.

Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with Hibs' performance against Motherwell. Pic: SNS

"The lads are talking about it in there [the dressing-room] after seeing the [Hearts] result," said Heckingbottom with a smile.

"Being really clinical about it, they are the next team in front of us. Whoever it is, we ask can we catch them. We'll try our best.

"We spoke about the top six when we first came in and that we were quite a bit behind. Short-term goal is top six and it still is - that's what we're aiming for.

"The bigger picture is trying to get better all the time and we're displaying really good form at the minute.

On the performance against Motherwell, Heckingbottom added: "We showed them massive respect for being the form team in the league and also because as games are running out, they become more dangerous as they are throwing everything at you, which they did in the last 15 minutes.

"We knew it would take a good performance to beat them."