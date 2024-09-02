Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell | SNS Group

A league rival has opted to make a move for the Hibs player.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell believes he can make use of the pace a Hibs player brings to his side on a season-long loan deal.

Jair Tavares has left Easter Road after falling out of contention under head coach Davud Gray, having returned from the fringes in Leith under previous gaffer Nick Montgomery. The attacker heads to Motherwell for the season and made the move on Deadline Day last Friday.

Alongside Jack Vale of Blackburn Rovers, Kettlewell was pleased with what he did on the last day of 2024’s summer transfer window, with Tavares backed to excite with a direct style. He said: "It has been such a long transfer window.

“We started from pretty much day one. When I was away holiday I spent a lot of time trying to strengthen the group and get the best players we possible can.

“We have been dealt a blow which has deviated the plan if I am brutally honest. But I am really happy with the guys I have got here and there is competition for places, and there will be with players coming back from injury. Getting Jair in and getting Jack Vale in is a bit more consistent in that he knows the football club.

“I thought he did well when coming on (vs St Johnstone) and I think Jair will offer that pace and direct running we have seen from Tawanda Maswanhise on the left. It gives us another dimension to our team, more options and I am really pleased to have them."