Hibs player ratings for season so far: Bowie and McGrath beaten by 7.15 summer signing according to stats experts

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST

Here’s how the Hibees have been rated so far this season

Statistics experts, WhoScored have rated the Hibs team based on their SPFL Premiership performances this season.

After a promising start to the season which seen David Gray’s men narrowly miss out on Europe, it’s been a frustrating time for Hibs fans of late. Following their opening day win against Dundee, the Hibees drew five games in a row, squandering a two goal advantage in three of them. Last weekend’s agonising 1-0 defeat to Hearts leaves them in the bottom six going into the International break.

That being said, it hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Hibs thus far. Kieron Bowie has been a standout performer up front, while Rocky Bushiri has been a huge asset for them in both boxes, however according to WhoScored, new goalkeeper, Raphael Sallinger has been the best performing Hibee so far.

Here’s a look at all 21 Hibs players’ WhoScored rating out of 10 along with their appearances:

WhoScored rating - 6.02

1. Alasana Manneh (1 app)

WhoScored rating - 6.02 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 6.19

2. Martin Boyle (7 apps)

WhoScored rating - 6.19 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 6.26

3. Thibault Klidje (6 apps)

WhoScored rating - 6.26 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 6.28

4. Josh Campbell (6 apps)

WhoScored rating - 6.28 | SNS Group

