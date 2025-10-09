Statistics experts, WhoScored have rated the Hibs team based on their SPFL Premiership performances this season.

After a promising start to the season which seen David Gray’s men narrowly miss out on Europe, it’s been a frustrating time for Hibs fans of late. Following their opening day win against Dundee, the Hibees drew five games in a row, squandering a two goal advantage in three of them. Last weekend’s agonising 1-0 defeat to Hearts leaves them in the bottom six going into the International break.

That being said, it hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Hibs thus far. Kieron Bowie has been a standout performer up front, while Rocky Bushiri has been a huge asset for them in both boxes, however according to WhoScored, new goalkeeper, Raphael Sallinger has been the best performing Hibee so far.