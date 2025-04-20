Hibs player ratings this season so far as stats experts rank 28 players after pre split schedule ends

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 15:14 BST

See who has stood out for Hibs during an impressive campaign so far.

Hibs will go into the second part of their 2024/25 campaign full of confidence after an incredible run of form had them climbing comfortably into the top six for the all-important split. D

David Gray’s side recovered from a slow start going into December and have barely looked back, losing just once in almost five months. Last weekend’s 4-0 thumping of Dundee ensured Hibs went into the post split phase of the season in third and a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds is very much theirs to lose, with five huge games against their fellow top-half opposition to come. Gray will need a raft of key players to remain at their very best - but who will he be relying on?

Well, with the help of stats experts WhoScored, the Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look at Hibs’ standout performers so far this season. Take a look below to see if you agree.

WhoScored season average rating: 5.45

1. Alasana Manneh

WhoScored season average rating: 5.45 | SNS Group

WhoScored season average rating: 5.93

2. Dylan Vente

WhoScored season average rating: 5.93 | SNS Group

WhoScored season average rating: 5.97

3. Jake Doyle-Hayes

WhoScored season average rating: 5.97 | SNS Group

WhoScored season average rating: 6.05

4. Luke Amos

WhoScored season average rating: 6.05 | SNS Group

