Hibs will go into the second part of their 2024/25 campaign full of confidence after an incredible run of form had them climbing comfortably into the top six for the all-important split.

David Gray’s side recovered from a slow start going into December and have barely looked back, losing just once in almost five months. Last weekend’s 4-0 thumping of Dundee ensured Hibs went into the post split phase of the season in third and a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds is very much theirs to lose, with five huge games against their fellow top-half opposition to come. Gray will need a raft of key players to remain at their very best - but who will he be relying on?