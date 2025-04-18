Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injury update as 'diligent professional' Youan fitness addressed

Hibs are making the most of their free weekend to get everyone fighting fit and ready for the SPFL run-in, according to boss David Gray – who has explained why it’s important to “de-load” his top performers at the business end of a gruelling season. And Gray says he’s still hopeful of seeing long-term injury absentee Elie Youan in action before the end of the campaign, with the Frenchman’s professionalism giving him every chance of returning to play a part in the race for European football.

With Scottish Cup semi-final weekend bringing a break in Scottish Premiership action, Gray has resisted the urge to squeeze in extra sessions or a bounce game to keep his squad sharp. Instead, he’s focused on resting weary legs as Hibs prepare for the first of five post-split fixtures, away to Aberdeen on Saturday week.

“We’ve been in this week, done a bit of training this week, but we'll de-load them over the actual weekend,” explained the first-year head coach. “It's a good opportunity to get a bit of freshness in, and then it'll just be a normal week as of Monday, everything geared up, fully focused to play Aberdeen.

“The positive now is we've played each other so many times, all the teams, so we know each other, everyone knows what you can do. You look at the previous games and try and get that little edge all the time, but you want the players to be going into it as fit and strong as they can be.

“We’re certainly going into it in the best possible frame of mind. I've said that for a few weeks now to be honest

“But in terms of fitness-wise, players coming back, the squad is getting stronger and healthier all the time. The only one that's noticeable in terms of missing out would be Joe Newell probably, so apart from that, we're all going in the right direction. And come the build-up for the split, players should be hopefully hitting the ground running for the run-in.”

Two midfielders returning to full training ahead of Aberdeen contest at Pittodrie

Youan has one brief substitute appearance to his name since picking up a toe injury, since exacerbated by a couple of other niggles, in the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle. Despite appearing to be on the brink of a comeback more than once, the 26-year-old has repeatedly broken down at the vital moment.

Gray, asked if fans should expect to see Youan during the five-game sprint to secure third place in the league, said: “He’s had a couple of setbacks along the way. But one thing Elie always does is he always works incredibly hard.

“So it's not as if he ever deconditions, as in worrying about him putting on loads of weight or anything like that. He's very professional, very diligent in what he does.

“So he's a huge threat if he can get him back to the levels where he needs to be, and a good asset to have. But he's still a bit behind where he needs to be.

“Hyeokkyu Kwon should be back in training come Monday, fully back. Rudi Molotnikov the same, should make a full return next week as well. We are looking to have pretty much everyone fully fit and ready for the run-in, with five cup finals to go.

“It was really great, for example, to get Nicky Cadden back on the pitch at the weekend. Nicky did really well, does what he does, which puts him in a wonderful cross.

“Well, it wasn't his first cross - his first cross was a shank! And then the second one, obviously, was exactly what he's done for his whole career, to be honest. That left foot delivery was excellent, he put it right around the money, and that's a really good header for Kieron Bowie.”