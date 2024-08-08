Latest signing Kieran Bowie at training this morning. | SNS Group

‘We can’t just keep bringing players in,’ admits Gray, as he seeks to trim squad

Hibs boss David Gray wants to see his established players respond positively to massively increased competition for places. But he admits that some squad members will have to leave as he continues to overhaul the group – with more new arrivals guaranteed before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

In less than a week, Gray has completely transformed the forward options available to him, with the conclusion of the Kieron Bowie deal today following hot on the heals of recruiting Junior Hoilett, Mykola Kuharevich and Nicky Cadden. With Dundee’s creative midfielder Luke McCowan still one of several targets, and Gray predicting that Hibs WILL benefit from their Bournemouth tie-in before the deadline, room will have to be made for all the new arrivals.

Insisting he’s already seen a positive reaction from players in possession of starting places, Gray said: “I think that has to be the way every day. And I think you can see it in the atmosphere in the building, as well. When fresh faces come in, it gives you something to talk about.

“Some people get anxious if they play in the same position. Some people respond really well to that – and need that competition.

“It comes back to the type of people we’ve recruited. Straight away, they’ve hit the ground running and integrated into the squad.

“The core of players we have here are really good with new players coming in. The new guys need to settle quickly, because the season is up and running, with games coming thick and fast.

“While the window is open, we will always try to improve the squad. We'll definitely look to do that, and hopefully it can happen.

“At the same time, I expect it to go both ways; I expect there to be ins and outs because you can't just keep bringing in players. It's good to have competition but also young players need to be playing. You want them to start to go and make careers for themselves if they're not getting enough game time.”

Welcoming the quartet of new signings at the top end of the park, Gray admitted: “It would be ideal to have had them all in for pre-season tours and things like that - but that's not the reality of football. Everyone's been working hard to identify the right types; that’s important it's not just a case of bringing in players because we needed forward players.

“It's been a process we've gone through. We've worked hard to identify them, and I'm delighted with the characters we've got - and the quality they will bring in the final third.

“I do believe Scotland is very unique in the style of play, the different challenges you face from week to week. So adding players who understand that, and who understand the expectations and demands of playing at a club like Hibs, gives us a head start.

“They’re all available at the moment but all at different stages. We won’t be taking chances in pushing people too quickly, although we want to be competitive immediately.”